Dibiyapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dibiyapur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dibiyapur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Lakhan Singh. The Dibiyapur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Dibiyapur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dibiyapur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ankita Yadav AAP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,04,11,658 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,52,685 ~ 23 Lacs+ Arun Kumar Dubey (Lal Dubey) BSP 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 24,44,50,000 ~ 24 Crore+ / Rs 1,54,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Ashrit Prakash Darshan IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 11,80,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dhirendra Singh Gautam Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 25 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gopal Swaroop Gandhi Kisan Majdoor Berojgar Sangh 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 23,35,700 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhan Singh IND 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 1,01,55,982 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Lakhan Singh Rajput BJP 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 91,76,396 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar INC 0 Graduate 29 Rs 10,01,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash Rajput Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 82,00,000 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 2,12,341 ~ 2 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar Yadav SP 2 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 6,79,71,831 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 20,93,281 ~ 20 Lacs+ Sadhana Sabka Dal United 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Dibiyapur candidate of from Lakhan Singh Uttar Pradesh.

dibiyapur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Lakhan Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 1,42,43,269 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Sharma Lok Dal 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 27,86,160 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Atar Singh Kushwaha CPI 0 Graduate 54 Rs 43,80,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balveer Singh IND 0 Graduate 70 Rs 6,75,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Pratap Singh IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 2,05,600 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 52,56,600 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar Yadav SP 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 3,47,47,006 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 28,24,047 ~ 28 Lacs+ Rajni IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 6,42,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Kumar Awasthi BSP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 6,96,29,549 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 21,36,350 ~ 21 Lacs+ Sarnaam IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 22,83,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shandhya Devi IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 6,96,29,549 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 21,36,350 ~ 21 Lacs+ Vaadshah Rajput Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 5,75,39,600 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 18,00,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ Vednarayan Batham Jan Adhikar Manch 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 6,42,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogesh Pratap Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 24,35,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dibiyapur candidate of from Pradeep Kumar Uttar Pradesh.

dibiyapur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pradeep Kumar SP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,83,75,474 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,16,593 ~ 8 Lacs+ Atar Singh CPI 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gambhir Singh MD 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghunath Singh RSMD 0 12th Pass 70 Rs 56,30,000 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Ji BSP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 41,76,495 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Verma JKP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,41,93,744 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,04,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 3,95,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Singh LJP 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 5,60,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Satya Dev Tripathi INC 0 Post Graduate 66 Rs 1,00,95,072 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Shailendra Kumar IJP 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 7,42,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Pratap Singh BJP 2 Graduate 32 Rs 3,77,08,848 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 5,41,625 ~ 5 Lacs+ Surendra Singh RLM 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 26,40,538 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushil Kumar RJD 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Udaybhan Singh Yadav KMBS 0 Not Given 39 Rs 2,10,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

