Diaspora, kin of Nakodar firing victims flay SAD for fielding ex-IAS officer from Jalandhar

The Akali Dal’s decision to field former IAS officer Darbara Singh Guru from Fatehgarh Sahib has not gone down well with the Sikh diaspora and the families of four Sikh Youth, who were killed after Nakodar Sacrilege incident in 1986 in police firing. They said the decision has rubbed salt on the wounds of victim families. Guru was Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, at the time of Nakodar Sacrilege and SAD was in power in state.

The desecration of five Guru Granth Sahib Saroops at Shri Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara in Guru Nanakpura Mohalla of Nakodar had taken place on February 2, 1986. Two days later four Sikh youth were killed in police firing on Sherpur bridge. The bodies of Ravinder Singh, Jharmal Singh, Harminder Singh and Baldhir Singh were not handed over to parents and were instead cremated by the officials.

Ravinder’s father Baldev Singh, now settled in the USA, asked “Can SAD justify the ticket when Guru’s role in the police firing on the innocent youths 33 years back needs to be probed?”.

He said the Nakodar incident was similar to the Behbal Kalan incident where two Sikh youth were killed in police firing in 2015. “When the report on Behbal Kalan could be presented in the Vidhan Sabha why not one on Nakodar sacrilege prepared by Justice Gurnam Singh”. He said that SAD was in power in 1986 and after that it Ruled Punjab from 1997 to 2002 and 2007 to 2017 but never ever took this issue.

Dr Prithpal Singh, president of America Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee told media persons from the USA that the Sikh community is disappointed over the SAD’s decision.