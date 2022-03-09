Dhuri (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dhuri (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dhuri Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy. The Dhuri seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Dhuri ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dhuri Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagwant Mann AAP 1 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,97,10,174 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 30,35,808 ~ 30 Lacs+ Dalvir Singh INC 2 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,06,30,367 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 50,68,942 ~ 50 Lacs+ Harpreet Singh CPI(ML)(L) 0 8th Pass 28 Rs 1,06,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jaswinder Singh Lok Insaaf Party 0 Others 30 Rs 41,87,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Narinder Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 1 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,77,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pardeep Kumar Apni Ekta Party 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Parkash Chand Garg SAD 1 8th Pass 69 Rs 5,14,34,227 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,01,79,277 ~ 2 Crore+ Randeep Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 15,93,126 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarbjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 1,27,84,406 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Shakti Kumar Gupta IND 0 Others 47 Rs 79,37,000 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhwinder Singh National Apni Party 0 Graduate 49 Rs 15,05,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Syal IND 1 Post Graduate 63 Rs 60,05,598 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 22,78,854 ~ 22 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Dhuri candidate of from Dalvir Singh Goldy Punjab. Dhuri Election Result 2017

dhuri Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dalvir Singh Goldy INC 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 51,86,716 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 13,25,332 ~ 13 Lacs+ Bhola Singh BSP 0 Illiterate 60 Rs 1,99,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Singh SAD 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 13,39,49,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 91,88,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon AAP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,31,67,709 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Surjit Singh Kalabula Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 83,05,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Tarsem Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 93,103 ~ 93 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dhuri candidate of from Arvind Khanna Punjab. Dhuri Election Result 2012

dhuri Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Khanna INC 1 Graduate 44 Rs 45,73,29,117 ~ 45 Crore+ / Rs 20,41,84,839 ~ 20 Crore+ Amar Singh LJP 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 4,20,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baljeet Kaur BSP 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 10,85,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Didar Singh IND 0 10th Pass 31 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaganjeet Singh Barnala PPOP 0 Graduate 50 Rs 12,02,72,235 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 1,56,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Govind Singh Longewal SAD 0 Graduate 54 Rs 3,13,95,785 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Ranjit Singh IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rattan Lal IND 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 9,05,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

