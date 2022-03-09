Dholana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dholana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dholana Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BSP candidate Aslam Ali. The Dholana seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Dholana ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dholana Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arif All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 4 10th Pass 47 Rs 2,17,53,878 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 6,05,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Arvind Sharma INC 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 5,28,20,000 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 17,00,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Asama IND 0 Illiterate 43 Rs 5,12,88,686 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Aslam Ali SP 10 8th Pass 54 Rs 5,62,91,339 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 55,71,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ Basid BSP 5 10th Pass 45 Rs 5,12,88,686 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijesh Kori Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Graduate 49 Rs 29,80,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandra Mohan AAP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 2,57,92,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmesh Singh Tomar BJP 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 10,27,77,168 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Keerty Pratap Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 1,06,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep IND 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 17,42,218 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nazim Jan Adhikar Party 2 8th Pass 26 Rs 1,05,55,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Pramod IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 70,50,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Trivedi Nagrik Chetna Party 0 Not Given 50 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Dholana candidate of from Aslam Ali Uttar Pradesh. Dholana Election Result 2017

dholana Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Aslam Ali BSP 10 8th Pass 49 Rs 5,34,00,236 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 11,84,304 ~ 11 Lacs+ Dharmesh Singh Tomer SP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 5,49,74,659 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kuldeep IND 0 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 4,29,672 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalit Mohan Saxena Peace Party 1 8th Pass 48 Rs 21,70,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 Graduate 40 Rs 13,54,237 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 1,81,108 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nagendra Singh RLD 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 4,58,700 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Giri Sarvodaya Bharat Party 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 10,30,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 7,55,895 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ramesh Chand Tomer BJP 4 Doctorate 68 Rs 10,24,36,820 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 64,00,632 ~ 64 Lacs+ Shahid National Lokmat Party 0 5th Pass 50 Rs 45,22,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Chand Shishodiya SHS 0 Graduate 54 Rs 73,59,499 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 76,710 ~ 76 Thou+ Virendra Rashtravadi Pratap Sena 1 8th Pass 48 Rs 36,35,646 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 21,90,000 ~ 21 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

