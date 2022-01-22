In Dhindsa party list, ticket to his son, ex-SAD MP

Two-time MP Paramjit Kaur Gulshan who had in March 2020 quit Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and joined breakaway faction of Akali Dal led by Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa is among 12 candidates announced by SAD (Sanyukt) on Friday for the February 20 elections. Gulshan will contest from Jaito (SC reserved) constituency.

Sitting MLA and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s son Parminder Dhindsa would be SAD (Sanyukt) candidate from Lehragaga, the constituency he currently represents after he won from there on SAD ticket in 2017.

The breakaway Akali faction led by senior Dhindsa announced Harpreet Singh Garcha as party nominee from Sahnewal. Garcha is sitting SGPC member and had switched to Dhindsa camp after rebellion by the veteran Akali leader who was among those who questioned the functioning of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, blaming junior Badal for SAD’s poll debacle in 2017 Punjab elections.

SAD (Sanyukt) has left it for family of Sarwan Singh Phillaur to decide on Phillaur assembly seat. Sarwan Singh Phillaur, the former SAD minister who had later joined Congress, had recently joined SAD (Sanyukt) with his son Damanvir Singh Phillaur. Either of the two is likely to contest from Phillaur. Damanvir said, “We will decide in a day or two whether I will contest or my father will.” The collage of declared candidates shared by a leader of SAD (Sanyukt) carried the name and photo of Sarwan Singh Phillaur.

Another former SAD leader Jagtar Singh Rajeana has been announced as party candidate from Baghapurana. Rajeana was included in 77-member political affairs committee announced by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal in May last year, but he eventually decided to join Dhindsa faction.

SAD (Sanyukt) has announced Manjit Singh Dasuya as party candidate from Urmur Tanda, Sanmukh Singh Mokha from Sunam, Daljit Singh Gill from Khemkaran, Sukhwinder Singh Tibba from Mehal Kalan, Jugrajpal Singh Sahi from Sultanpur Lodhi and Soma Singh Gharachon from Dirba. Master Johar Singh, ex-MLA, has been declared as SAD (Sanyukt) candidate from Qadian.

Two active Akali leaders, who recently switched over to BJP, in the list of saffron party candidates.

Former Akali MLA Didar Singh Bhatti and former Akali Dal office bearer Ravipreet Singh Sidhu who recently joined BJP are among the 34 candidates announced by the saffron party for the February 20 elections. Bhatti is BJP nominee from Fatehgarh Sahib and Ravipreet will contest from Talwandi Sabo. BJP has fielded Ranjit Singh Khojewala from Kapurthala. In May last year, Khojewala was included in the 77-member political affairs committee announced by SAD president Sukhbir Badal.