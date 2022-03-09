Dhaurahra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dhaurahra (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dhaurahra Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Awasthi Bala Prasad. The Dhaurahra seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Dhaurahra ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dhaurahra Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anand Mohan Alias Dheer Mohan Trivedi BSP 1 Graduate Professional 68 Rs 5,54,89,972 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Kumar Adarsh Janta Party 0 Literate 42 Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendri Devi INC 0 8th Pass 42 Rs 58,20,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 11,10,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mulander Kumar Awasthi SHS 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 7,10,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rekha Devi IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 15,49,500 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Varun Singh SP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 5,75,94,822 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 72,07,012 ~ 72 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 12,66,977 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Shankar BJP 1 Post Graduate 62 Rs 2,10,34,864 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,26,464 ~ 3 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Dhaurahra candidate of from Awasthi Bala Prasad Uttar Pradesh. Dhaurahra Election Result 2017

dhaurahra Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Awasthi Bala Prasad BJP 0 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 2,22,32,559 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,93,119 ~ 4 Lacs+ Anuj Kumar Lok Dal 0 Graduate 47 Rs 7,97,585 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapil Kumar Katiyar Advocate SHS 0 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 7,30,067 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamsher IND 0 Illiterate 57 Rs 1,07,30,424 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 10,78,044 ~ 10 Lacs+ Shamsher Bahadur BSP 0 Graduate Professional 50 Rs 1,95,83,191 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 35,32,734 ~ 35 Lacs+ Suneel Kumar Peace Party 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 9,12,580 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Not Given 49 Rs 93,03,000 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 1,68,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Yeshpal Singh Chaudhary SP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 4,25,63,627 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,63,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dhaurahra candidate of from Shamsher Bahadur Uttar Pradesh. Dhaurahra Election Result 2012

dhaurahra Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shamsher Bahadur BSP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 1,13,50,746 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,88,277 ~ 9 Lacs+ Kunwar Samar Pratap Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 70,99,247 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Rajkumar Pandey JPS 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 31,07,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Gulam JKP 0 5th Pass 67 Rs 18,97,219 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 3,75,454 ~ 3 Lacs+ Satyaprakash RLM 0 Literate 35 Rs 25,86,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savitri Devi IND 0 Not Given 53 Rs 16,19,500 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunil Kumar IND 1 8th Pass 34 Rs 6,20,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Triloky Nath PECP 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 36,40,589 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinod Shankar BJP 0 Post Graduate 52 Rs 50,77,406 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashpal Chaudhary SP 2 Graduate 54 Rs 1,83,73,645 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,04,793 ~ 15 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Dhaurahra Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Dhaurahra Assembly is also given here..