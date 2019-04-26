Dharmendra refused to contest against his friend, my father Balram Jakhar: Gurdaspur Congress candidate

As Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar gets ready to take on actor Sunny Deol in a fierce electoral battle in Gurdaspur, he recalls how Deol’s father, veteran actor Dharmendra, refused to contest against his father, Balram Jakhar, in the 2004 Lok Sabha polls.

Advertising

“The BJP wanted to field Dharmendra from Churu in 2004 Lok Sabha election. But Dharmendra refused stating he would not contest against his friend. He was then given a ticket from Bikaner,” said Jakhar.

While Dharmendra won from Bikaner, Balram Jakhar lost from Churu. He was earlier a MP from Sikar but was shifted to Churu as Sikar was declared a reserved constituency. Dharmendra had even campaigned Balram Jakhar in Sikar in 1991 Lok Sabha polls.

It remains to be seen as to whether Dharmendra would now campaign against his late friend’s son, Sunil Jakhar, to garner votes for his son Sunny Deol.

Advertising

Jakhar, however, has already launched a scathing attack on Sunny Deol by calling him a “soft candidate used to AC environs”.

“I want to call Sunny Deol for a debate on any public platform on the issues of Punjab. Does he know how farmers had suffered in BJP’s alliance partner SAD’s rule. Does he know how SAD is accused of sacrilege and police firings? Does he know where had they taken Punjab?” he asks. Click here for more election news

He added that he was confident of his victory as people would not vote for an actor who had no contribution towards Punjab.