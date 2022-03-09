Dharchula (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dharchula (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dharchula Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Harish Singh. The Dharchula seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

dharchula Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dhan Singh Dhami (Dhan Da) BJP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 70,04,500 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Govind Ram BSP 0 8th Pass 61 Rs 14,02,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Harish Singh Dhami INC 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 4,55,85,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 2,45,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Jeevan Singh Thakur IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 6,10,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kailash Singh Pangtey IND 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 5,76,99,475 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Manju Devi SP 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Narayan Ram AAP 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 55,03,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 1,53,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Ramesh Singh UKD 0 Graduate 49 Rs 44,63,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

dharchula Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harish Singh INC 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 3,60,19,122 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 1,92,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Devindra Singh IND 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 14,06,700 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Durga Prashad IND 0 Doctorate 38 Rs 6,31,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jitendra Kumar BSP 0 8th Pass 35 Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Lal Singh UKD 0 Literate 75 Rs 15,67,250 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 3,73,034 ~ 3 Lacs+ Virendra Singh IND 0 Graduate 38 Rs 59,30,000 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Singh Pal BJP 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 1,35,25,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,65,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

dharchula Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Harish Dhami INC 1 10th Pass 35 Rs 41,75,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 47,00,000 ~ 47 Lacs+ Dinesh Singh UPP 0 Graduate 25 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 2,85,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Gagan Singh Rajwar IND 1 Literate 35 Rs 31,11,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Govind Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 1,300 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagat Martolia CPI(ML)(L) 3 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,83,935 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 11,986 ~ 11 Thou+ Jewan Singh Danu IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 8,46,100 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kashi Singh Airy UKDP 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 35,86,451 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 9,72,700 ~ 9 Lacs+ Khusal Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 3,37,82,173 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 52,50,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ Laxmi Datt Pant IND 0 10th Pass 46 Rs 8,20,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Singh Kutiyal BSP 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 1,33,96,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,40,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Shankar Lal IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Singh Pal UtRM 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 3,40,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

