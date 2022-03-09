Dharampur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dharampur (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dharampur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vinod Chamoli.

Dharampur ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Dharampur candidate of from Vinod Chamoli Uttarakhand. Dharampur Election Result 2017

dharampur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vinod Chamoli BJP 1 Graduate 55 Rs 1,26,30,807 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 19,20,594 ~ 19 Lacs+ Anil Kumar Gupta IND 0 5th Pass 52 Rs 1,07,02,152 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 64,58,000 ~ 64 Lacs+ Bahadur Singh Rawat UKD 0 Graduate 51 Rs 85,65,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 13,82,302 ~ 13 Lacs+ Brij Bhushan Karanwal IND 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Dinesh Agarwal INC 2 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 6,45,31,498 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 56,01,539 ~ 56 Lacs+ Gulistan Khanam IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 42,46,089 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hriday Bhushan Dimri Sarv Vikas Party 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 2,31,78,849 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Jogendra Rawat IND 1 Graduate 27 Rs 51,100 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manmohan Lakhera Hamari Janmanch Party 0 Graduate 53 Rs 2,15,24,835 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Meherban IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 2,18,442 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohammad Ismail IND 0 5th Pass 27 Rs 1,97,100 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Niraj Singhal IND 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 2,25,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Noor Hassan IND 0 5th Pass 54 Rs 1,09,69,709 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pritam Singh IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 44,20,962 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 4,14,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajani Rawat IND 1 Literate 48 Rs 3,60,65,299 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sukh IND 4 10th Pass 72 Rs 1,29,77,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rupendra Kumar Tomar IND 0 5th Pass 32 Rs 3,46,758 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Saleem Ahmed BSP 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 3,58,99,919 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjay Srivastva IND 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 1,55,83,533 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,40,000 ~ 22 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Dharampur candidate of from Dinesh Agarwal Uttarakhand. Dharampur Election Result 2012

dharampur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dinesh Agarwal INC 1 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 1,96,61,256 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,90,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Ajijur Rehaman Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 Literate 77 Rs 22,93,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bahadur Singh Rwat UKDP 0 Graduate 46 Rs 36,85,921 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 6,94,585 ~ 6 Lacs+ Gopal Puri UtRM 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 1,89,042 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagveer Singh JLKP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 77,46,950 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 37,21,214 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 1,06,322 ~ 1 Lacs+ Manjoor Hasan SP 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 41,72,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mo. Tahir IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 17,70,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prakash Suman Dhyani BJP 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 38,48,815 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramsukh BSP(K) 12 10th Pass 68 Rs 1,29,30,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saleem Ahmed BSP 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 1,13,48,963 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeevan Ram LJP 0 8th Pass 44 Rs 1,15,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sardar Khan(pappu) RLD 0 8th Pass 50 Rs 13,72,500 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shailesh Kumar Verma NCP 1 12th Pass 35 Rs 7,35,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Shambhu Saran AITC 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh Singh Rana IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 6,15,500 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 1,873 ~ 1 Thou+ Sushma JMBP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 41,000 ~ 41 Thou+ / Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Tarun Ahuja SHS 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,39,76,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

