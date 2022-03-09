Dharamkot (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dharamkot (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dharamkot Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Sukhjit Singh. The Dharamkot seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Dharamkot ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Dharamkot candidate of from Sukhjit Singh Punjab. Dharamkot Election Result 2017

dharamkot Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sukhjit Singh INC 0 8th Pass 63 Rs 4,13,20,268 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Baljit Singh Indian Krantikari Lehar 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Balraj Singh Shiromani Akali Dal (A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 15,85,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Daljit Singh AAP 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 3,26,45,152 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 30,76,373 ~ 30 Lacs+ Gurdeep Singh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 59,62,300 ~ 59 Lacs+ / Rs 2,92,517 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jagga Singh BSP 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 7,01,005 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manjit Kaur IND 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhpal Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 69,27,978 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surat Singh CPI 1 10th Pass 63 Rs 97,55,483 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Vikas IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,70,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dharamkot candidate of from Tota Singh Punjab. Dharamkot Election Result 2012

dharamkot Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Tota Singh SAD 1 Others 70 Rs 19,24,59,000 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 3,44,00,000 ~ 3 Crore+ Arjan Singh Mool Bharati (S) Party 0 Not Given 50 Rs 9,20,104 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurnam Singh BSP 1 8th Pass 54 Rs 42,51,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hardeep Singh IND 0 10th Pass 59 Rs 73,40,000 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 5,25,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Kuldip Singh Dhose PPOP 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 2,11,08,385 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,90,142 ~ 2 Lacs+ Nishan Singh SAD(A)(Simranjit Singh Mann) 0 Not Given 34 Rs 11,75,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjit Singh IND 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjit Singh INC 0 8th Pass 56 Rs 4,40,23,630 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 30,06,395 ~ 30 Lacs+ Surjit Singh IND 0 Not Given 47 Rs 25,90,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

