Dhanwar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dhanwar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

dhanwar Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anup Kumar Sonthalia IND 6 Graduate 44 Eight Crore+ / Three Crore+ Babulal Marandi JVM(P) 9 Graduate 61 One Crore+ / 0 Baiju Marandi IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Nineteen Lakh+ / 0 Chhatradhari Vishwakarma IND 0 Literate 48 Thirty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Dinesh Kumar Das BSP 0 Literate 32 Ten Lakh+ / Thirty-Five Thousand+ Lakshman Prasad Singh BJP 0 Graduate 63 Three Crore+ / 0 Manoj Kumar IND 3 Post Graduate 43 Fifty-Two Lakh+ / 0 Mohammad Danish All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1 8th Pass 34 Five Crore+ / One Crore+ Nijamuddin Ansari JMM 0 10th Pass 58 Twenty-One Lakh+ / 0 Raj Kumar Yadav CPI(ML)(L) 4 10th Pass 46 One Crore+ / Twenty-Nine Lakh+ Rameshwar Prasad Yadav IND 0 Post Graduate 45 Thirteen Lakh+ / Seventy-Five Thousand+ Ravindra Kumar Singh IND 2 Graduate 33 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Tarkeshwar Gope IND 0 12th Pass 49 Twenty-Four Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Virendra Kumar Yadav SP 0 Graduate 28 Seventeen Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

