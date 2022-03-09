Dhanolti (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dhanolti (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dhanolti Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by IND candidate Pritam Singh Panwar. The Dhanolti seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

dhanolti Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amendra Bisht AAP 1 Graduate 44 Rs 4,00,767 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gaurav Tiwari IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 72,88,113 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 42,20,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ Jay Narayan Uttarakhand Janekta Party 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 16,72,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Jot Singh Bisht INC 0 12th Pass 67 Rs 68,55,575 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Mahaveer Singh Rangarh IND 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 3,11,94,978 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Pritam Singh Panwar BJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 3,11,51,385 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 6,15,091 ~ 6 Lacs+ Usha Panwar UKD 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 5,19,94,126 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

dhanolti Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Pritam Singh Panwar IND 0 Graduate 51 Rs 2,17,68,262 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 34,34,265 ~ 34 Lacs+ Chaman Nautiyal IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 21,16,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Dinesh BSP 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 1,01,200 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 500 ~ 5 Hund+ Manmohan Singh INC 1 Graduate 57 Rs 2,45,53,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Narayan Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 68 Rs 10,46,23,049 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Dutt Indian Business Party 0 Graduate 43 Rs 24,20,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rakesh Semwal UKD 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 51,05,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uttam Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 89,22,821 ~ 89 Lacs+ / Rs 13,12,286 ~ 13 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

dhanolti Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mahaveer Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 80,82,539 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chait Ram Urf Chaitu IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 6,23,424 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chintamani UKDP 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 2,04,050 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Devendra Prasad IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 12,34,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gulab Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 46,73,000 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Jot Singh Bisht IND 1 12th Pass 57 Rs 33,09,589 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Manmohan Singh INC 1 Post Graduate 53 Rs 61,56,070 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohan Lal BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 1,48,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 1,60,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Rajesh IND 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 96,01,000 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Somvari Lal UtRM 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 38,99,589 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Suraj Mani SP 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 7,33,760 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Usha Panwar IND 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 2,40,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yashveer Arya IND 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 91,98,300 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 2,46,000 ~ 2 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

