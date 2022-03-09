Dhanghata (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dhanghata (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dhanghata (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shri Ram. The Dhanghata (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Assembly election 2017 won by Dhanghata Sc candidate of from Shri Ram Uttar Pradesh. Dhanghata (sc) Election Result 2017

dhanghata (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shri Ram BJP 1 Post Graduate 59 Rs 1,11,97,508 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ Ajay Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 36 Rs 3,71,496 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Algoo Prasad SP 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,13,70,329 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Banti Lal IND 0 Graduate 35 Rs 12,02,528 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharm Das Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 2,86,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jokhoo Prasad Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 49 Rs 26,72,417 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 7,21,607 ~ 7 Lacs+ Lotan Shoshit Samaj Dal 0 Graduate 58 Rs 6,55,400 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neel Mani BSP 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 69,16,471 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 25,56,525 ~ 25 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dhanghata Sc candidate of from Alagu Prasad Uttar Pradesh. Dhanghata (sc) Election Result 2012

dhanghata (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Alagu Prasad SP 1 12th Pass 45 Rs 19,50,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Archana Mahatam INC 0 Graduate 36 Rs 25,80,050 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 13,50,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Dharm Raj IND 1 10th Pass 59 Rs 5,75,300 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Manju Al-Hind Party 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 17,66,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Neel Mani BJP 0 Post Graduate 38 Rs 13,51,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 13,01,872 ~ 13 Lacs+ Om Hari SBSP 0 Literate 52 Rs 3,40,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sidhare BSP 0 Graduate 51 Rs 8,02,874 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramanand Kumar RLM 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 2,07,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash SSD 0 Literate 41 Rs 56,000 ~ 56 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Kumar PECP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 21,02,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

