Dhanbad (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dhanbad Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Dhanbad Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

dhanbad Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Binod Chandrawanshi Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Literate 31 Twenty-Five Thousand+ / 0 Biru Anand Singh Marxist Co-Ordination 3 Graduate Professional 30 Forty-Five Lakh+ / Five Lakh+ K.C. Singh Raj IND 0 Post Graduate 67 Ten Lakh+ / 0 Lakshmi Devi IND 0 Literate 40 Two Lakh+ / 0 Mani Lal Mahto Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan) 3 12th Pass 40 Three Crore+ / 0 Mannan Mallick INC 1 Graduate Professional 76 Two Crore+ / Four Lakh+ Meghnath Rawani IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Eight Lakh+ / 0 Meraj Khan SP 3 12th Pass 40 Twelve Lakh+ / 0 Mohammad Faisal Khan Bhartiya Dalit Party 0 8th Pass 35 Fifty-Six Lakh+ / Thirty Lakh+ Pradeep Mohan Sahay AJSU Party 0 Graduate 52 Ninety-Seven Lakh+ / Seven Lakh+ Rahul Kumar Paswan CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate Professional 26 One Lakh+ / 0 Raj Kumar Soni AAP 0 10th Pass 52 One Crore+ / Thirteen Lakh+ Raj Sinha BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Three Crore+ / Six Lakh+ Ram Janma Prasad BSP 0 Graduate 55 Nineteen Lakh+ / 0 Ram Vinay Singh Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 0 Others 63 One Lakh+ / 0 Ranjeet Singh IND 0 10th Pass 43 Sixty-One Lakh+ / 0 Sanjay Paswan IND 0 8th Pass 34 Five Lakh+ / 0 Saroj Kumar Singh JVM(P) 0 12th Pass 42 One Crore+ / Thirteen Lakh+ Surendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 66 Eleven Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Umesh Paswan IND 0 Literate 55 One Lakh+ / 0 Vikash Ranjan LJP 0 10th Pass 46 Five Crore+ / Four Crore+ Vipin Kumar JD(U) 1 12th Pass 45 Seventy Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

Check here all the details about Dhanbad Assembly Elections Results.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd