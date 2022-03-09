Dhanaura (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dhanaura (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dhanaura (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajeev Kumar. The Dhanaura (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Dhanaura Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dhanaura (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Gita Rani All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate 48 Rs 1,03,80,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harpal Singh BSP 0 Graduate 52 Rs 13,50,15,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Jaswant Singh IND 0 Graduate 31 Rs 22,73,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 37,65,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pramod Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 26 Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeev Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 40 Rs 1,38,19,017 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,81,848 ~ 14 Lacs+ Rajendri Alias Uma Devi IND 0 Literate 48 Rs 13,48,45,400 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Samar Pal Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 1,66,92,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Susheel Kumar Maurya IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 24,18,900 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Vivek Singh SP 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 5,47,12,697 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Dhanaura Sc candidate of from Rajeev Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Dhanaura (sc) Election Result 2017

dhanaura (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajeev Kumar BJP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 1,08,34,395 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,12,573 ~ 24 Lacs+ Jagram Singh SP 1 Graduate 58 Rs 85,20,501 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kapil Chandra RLD 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 2,25,78,864 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanjeev Lal BSP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 17,43,19,227 ~ 17 Crore+ / Rs 18,24,936 ~ 18 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dhanaura Sc candidate of from Maikal Chandra Uttar Pradesh. Dhanaura (sc) Election Result 2012

dhanaura (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Maikal Chandra SP 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 1,75,04,582 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil BSP(A) 0 8th Pass 29 Rs 8,74,429 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhushan RLM 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 2,42,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gita Rani RMD 0 Graduate 38 Rs 13,61,194 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harpal Singh BJP 3 Graduate 45 Rs 1,30,23,643 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,92,352 ~ 15 Lacs+ Hem Singh BSP 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 97,43,571 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Himanshu Singh Sagar AITC 0 Graduate 31 Rs 28,42,659 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagram Singh RLD 1 Graduate 53 Rs 64,87,403 ~ 64 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamal IND 0 Graduate Professional 27 Rs 3,33,118 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ Krashna Devi IVD 0 Literate 50 Rs 28,36,524 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mange Ram IOP 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 86,618 ~ 86 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumari PECP 0 Literate 27 Rs 3,31,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sachin Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 17,86,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Urvashi MD 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 9,79,287 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Virendra Singh JKP 0 Graduate 38 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

