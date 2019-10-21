Dhananjay Munde faces heat for remark on Pankaja

A case pertaining to violation of the model code of conduct was registered against NCP candidate in the Parli Assembly constituency Dhananjay Munde after a video of him allegedly using objectionable language while referring to BJP candidate and minister Pankaja Munde went viral. The clip is reportedly from a speech Dhananjay made on October 17.

In the clip that was shared widely on Facebook, Dhananjay, leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Parishad, is heard saying that being the daughter of the elder brother has given Pankaja undue advantage, a refrain common in his election speeches this season. Then he is heard making an objectionable remark about her.

Angry BJP workers said on Saturday that the stress caused by the video had led to Pankaja suffering a bout of dizziness at the end of her final rally. BJP workers also staged demonstrations in some parts of Beed district.

The Parli unit of the BJP filed an FIR against Dhananjay at the local police station under sections pertaining to obscenity, defamation and outraging the modesty of a woman.

On Sunday, at a press conference to clarify, an emotional Dhananjay broke down and claimed the video was doctored, that he would never utter anything offensive about his cousin sister.

“I don’t want such politics, I would prefer to die,” Dhananjay said at the press conference.

The Parli contest has been a relentless war of words between the cousins who are facing off against each other for the second consecutive Assembly election.