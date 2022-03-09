Dhampur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dhampur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dhampur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Rana. The Dhampur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Dhampur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dhampur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Kumar Gahlot AAP 0 Graduate 66 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Kumar Rana BJP 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 10,47,25,336 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 59,19,657 ~ 59 Lacs+ Hussain Ahmad INC 2 Literate 64 Rs 20,95,358 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meetan Pichhra Samaj Party 0 Literate 51 Rs 46,47,812 ~ 46 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Naim Ul Hasan SP 2 Graduate 51 Rs 5,09,35,573 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 19,70,919 ~ 19 Lacs+ Thakur Moolchand Chauhan BSP 1 Post Graduate 70 Rs 5,29,93,159 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vivek Kumar Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 1 12th Pass 28 Rs 22,01,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Dhampur candidate of from Ashok Kumar Rana Uttar Pradesh. Dhampur Election Result 2017

dhampur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar Rana BJP 8 12th Pass 57 Rs 6,27,53,223 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 1,10,38,871 ~ 1 Crore+ Bhoopendra Kumar Akhand Samaj Party 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 33,79,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Firasat Ambedkar National Congress 1 Literate 40 Rs 45,73,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kampi Bharatiya Momin Front 0 Graduate 32 Rs 2,13,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxman IND 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 15,98,708 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Danish IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 1,17,16,663 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,20,384 ~ 15 Lacs+ Mohd. Ghazi BSP 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 1,91,39,285 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 34,51,418 ~ 34 Lacs+ Naimuddin RLD 0 Graduate 0 Rs 51,70,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Th. Mool Chand Chauhan SP 2 Post Graduate 65 Rs 3,78,77,739 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 20,89,361 ~ 20 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dhampur candidate of from Th. Mool Chand Chauhan Uttar Pradesh. Dhampur Election Result 2012

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Dhampur Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Dhampur Assembly is also given here..