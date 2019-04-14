Toggle Menu
Fadnavis targets Rahul: Like TV serial disclaimers, should warn audience of his ‘imaginary speeches’

The minister was speaking in Gujarat when he said television channels will soon flash the disclaimer before airing the Congress supremo's speech just like the ones used at the start of a television show.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ (remove poverty) slogan by referring to the disclaimer card used by the television entertainment industry to tell audience that a program and its characters are a work of fiction.

According to news agency ANI, the minister was speaking in Gujarat when he said television channels will soon flash the disclaimer before airing the Congress supremo’s speech just like the ones used at the start of a television show.

“Rahul Gandhi says ‘Garibi Hatao’. It was said by his father and grandmother. TV serials begin with the disclaimer ‘all characters in this story are imaginary’. In a few days, TV channels will also show the disclaimer ‘yeh bhashan kalpanik hai’ (this speech is imaginary) before Rahul Gandhi’s speech,” he told the crowd.

Last week too, Fadnavis had taken on Gandhi over his Nyuntam Aay Yojana, or NYAY scheme, saying the Congress has not been able to explain how it will fulfill its promise of giving Rs 72,000 per year, or Rs 6,000 per month, to the poorest sections of society if it came to power. Accusing Gandhi of making “false assurances”, Fadnavis had said, “The Congress has only alleviated the poverty of their leaders, not of the poor people of the country”.

