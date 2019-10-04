Devendra Fadnavis files nomination from Nagpur South West constituency

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis filed his nomination from Nagpur South West constituency Friday. Ahead of filing his nomination papers, the chief minister held a roadshow.

He was accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. Fadnavis is seeking re-election for a fifth term from the seat.

On Thursday evening, Fadnavis had visited several Durga Puja pandals in Nagpur to seek blessings. “Visited various Durga Utsav Mandals in Nagpur and took darshan and blessings of Maa Durga, last evening!” he tweeted.

Hon CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis filling nomination form from Nagpur South West, Join the Rally #PunhaDevendra https://t.co/zzdM3PUyed — ????? ?????????? (@BJP4Maharashtra) October 4, 2019

The Congress has fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh against the Chief Minister. Deshmukh’s father, Ranjit Deshmukh, former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief, had been defeated by Fadnavis from this constituency in the 2004 Assembly polls.

On Thursday, 95 BJP candidates, including ministers Girish Mahajan, Pankaja Munde, Babanrao Lonikar, Suresh Khade, Jaikumar Rawal, Sambhaji Patil Nilengekar, Ashok Uiley, Madan Yerawar, Sanjay Kute and Ashish Shelar filed their nominations for the polls.

The Maharashtra elections will be held on October 21, and counting will take place on October 24.