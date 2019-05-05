Devendra Fadnavis ignored development: Sharad Pawar

The Opposition in Maharashtra on Saturday continued its tirade against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast carried out by the Naxals in Gadchiroli on May 1, killing 15 policemen and a civilian.

NCP president and former state chief minister Sharad Pawar Saturday accused Fadnavis of “ignoring” the development of the tribal belt, and slashing the budgetary support for infrastructure works in the region.

“It should not be seen as a law and order situation alone. When I was the chief minister, we had initiated a special development fund for Gadchiroli. But this additional budgetary support has been discontinued by the current government,” Pawar told mediapersons.

He added: “In the previous (Congress-NCP) government, home minister RR Patil had insisted that he should be made in charge of the district despite being from Sangli (western Maharashtra), and had maintained a constant channel of communication with the local residents and the policemen. This boosted the morale of the police and the people.”

“When Fadnavis, who is from Nagpur, kept the Home portfolio to himself, we thought that this communication channel would only get better. But people are now saying that the only time that the CM visits is to pay homage to martyrs after such incidents. He has ignored the development of the region,” Pawar said.