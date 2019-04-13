No proof: Fadnavis gets clean chit in poll code violation complaint

Advertising

The district election office has given a clean chit to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after it did not find any “substantial” proof while probing a complaint of model code of conduct (MCC) violation against him.

Officials said that two weeks ago, the district election office had received a “verbal” complaint from Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant against Fadnavis allegedly holding a political meeting at his official bungalow.

City Collector Shivaji Jondhale, who is also the district election officer, told mediapersons: “We conducted an inquiry but found no proof… We also asked the BJP about this but it denied holding any such meeting.”

An official from the election department said that even if such a meeting took place, it is very difficult to prove the same as there are no records. “The BJP functionaries said that there was no meeting but some party workers might have come to meet the chief minister,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the district election office has got an FIR lodged against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, as his official bungalow was used to release the party manifesto by party leader Nawab Malik.

“The police are investigating the matter. An FIR has been filed after we found that Dhananjay Munde’s bungalow, who is the Opposition leader (in the Legislative Council), was used to release the party manifesto,”Jondhale said.

Officials are also probing a complaint against Congress’ Mumbai South candidate Milind Deora. “We have received a complaint against Milind Deora for violating the code of conduct. A few days ago, while campaigning, he made some statement seeking votes on the basis of religion. We are verifying the facts,” said Jondhale.

An official said that Yuva Sena leader Dharmendra Mishra filed a complaint against Deora for allegedly seeking votes from the Jain community.

“He allegedly told them to remember what the Shiv Sena had done in the past when they had supported mutton shops remaining open during Paryushana. Mishra alleged that Deora told the community to not forget this and teach them (Shiv Sena) a lesson.”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has seized Rs 9 crore unaccounted cash in seven incidents.

The last seizure was made from Mahim on April 10, when Rs 2.99 crore foreign currency was seized from a taxi.