Devendra Fadnavis bats for Modi in Gujarat: People know who is the future of India

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the first BJP cluster Sammelan for Bardoli and Bharuch Lok Sabha constituencies at Mandvi, Surat, in Gujarat on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has ushered in the culture of giving to people what is their right, which was overlooked for the past seven decades during the Congress-led coalition in India,” he said.

“The nation knows who to vote. The people also know who is the future of India,” he added. “The 2019 elections are about 55 years of misrule of the Congress government versus 55 months of good governance of the Modi government.”

At the second Shakti Kendra Sammelan at Rajchandra Ashram, Dharmapur, in Valsad district of Gujarat, Fadnavis interacted with party workers. “On one hand we have a visionary leadership in Modi, and on the other, we have Maha ‘thug’ bandhan,” he said.

Urging the workers to focus on the flagship projects, he said: “The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has helped both the people and the government. Hidden taxes that bleed the people financially have been checked. Loss of revenue through tax evasion has been addressed adequately,” he said.

“…Transparent system and accountability in politics are the changes that people will acknowledge,” he added.