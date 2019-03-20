Deve Gowda yet to decide which seat to contest

Former Prime Minister and JDS president H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said he is still undecided about the Lok Sabha seat he will contest in the 2019 polls.

His remarks came amid speculation that he is considering contesting from Tumkur or Bangalore North seat after vacating his family borough in Hassan Lok Sabha seat to facilitate the entry of his grandson Prajwal Revanna into mainstream politics.

“I have the freedom to decide whether to contest or not. I am still deciding. I have to see whether I will be of any use in the Lok Sabha. I have said in Parliament during the last session that it was my last speech,” he said.

Deve Gowda has stated that his grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be fielded from Hassan and Mandya seats, which were won by the JDS in 2014.

The Congress has given JDS eight of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka under a seat-sharing arrangement clinched last week. Of the JDS’s eight seats, Tumkur — which was won by the Congress in 2014 — is tipped to be the seat Deve Gowda will choose to contest. Click here for election stories

Despite some resistance from Congress leaders, senior party leaders like Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara have indicated that they are willing to support the JDS in the region if Deve Gowda himself enters the fray from Tumkur.

“Three years ago I told Prajwal that I will give Hassan seat to him since I turn 87 this year. I am still enthusiastic and if I can do something and be of some use in the Lok Sabha, I will stand. I have still not decided on a course of action,” the former PM said. The JDS-Congress coalition in Karnataka is under stress with Congress rebels entering the fray in Hassan and Mandya to take on Deve Gowda’s grandsons and a sense of distrust prevailing in some seats.

On Tuesday, senior JDS leaders including Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, state PCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao held talks and announced plans to put up a unified poll campaign. “We want to have a big convention on March 31 with Rahul Gandhi in attendance. In Old Mysore region, which will go to polls first, there are small differences at the ground level and we will iron those out fast,” Deve Gowda said. “No leaders from the coalition should speak against each other. Apart from the 12 seats that are now with the coalition, we feel we can win more seats from the BJP and will restrict them to single digits.”

Siddaramaiah said the Congress-JDS alliance will do better in 2019 polls through the consolidation of secular votes. “All district units of the two parties are being directed to sink differences and aim to defeat the BJP,” he said.