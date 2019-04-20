Deve Gowda was much better PM than Modi, may play major role in advising everybody: Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy Friday compared JD(S) chief and his father HD Deve Gowda’s tenure as prime minister with Narendra Modi’s and said Deve Gowda’s 10-month long tenure was much better as far as country’s internal security is concerned.

Asserting that the country was peaceful and no terror activities took place during his father’s term, Kumaraswamy told ANI: “When my father (HD Deve Gowda) was PM for 10 months in 1995 did any terrorist activity take place in this country? Did any terrorist activity go on at the India-Pakistan border? The entire country was in peace at the time when my father was the PM. There were no clashes between India-Pakistan, even inside the country there was no bomb attack, nothing happened.”

Indicating that Deve Gowda can be proved a better PM keeping in view the Lok Sabha elections, Kumaraswamy confirmed that his father is not interested in it anymore. “He is (HD Deve Gowda) a good administrator and is very experienced. He has experience in his political career. He’s better than everybody, according to me. But he’s not interested now. He already projected name of Rahul Gandhi (for PM). He is going to advise Rahul ji for good administrator,” ANI quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.

When asked if he sees a national role for HD Deve Gowda after 2019 elections, the Karnataka CM said, “Most probably. Because in the next election, there will be no BJP govt. We have to form govt with several regional parties together. At that time Deve Gowda may play a major role as an advisor to everybody.”

Deve Gowda was the prime minister from June 1, 1996 to April 21, 1997.

Reacting to PM Modi’s ‘Is Congress-JDS vote bank in Bagalkot or Balakot?’ remark, Kumaraswamy said Modi is using Balakot airstrike incident to his political advantage in the Lok Sabha elections. “He can speak but misusing his office is wrong. Several PMs ruled this country, several times India-Pakistan war took place. Nobody took advantage about that issue for personal benefit,” Kumaraswamy said adding that PM Modi is misleading the people that he went to Pakistan border and he only dropped the bomb.

On Thursday, ramping up his poll attack on the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka, PM Modi had alleged that Kumaraswamy did not wish India’s air strike on the Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot to be highlighted due to the fear that his “vote bank would be upset”.

Modi in Bagalkot in north Karnataka, which goes to polls on April 23, had said: “Yahan ke mukhyamantri ne saaf-saaf kaha ki Pakistan ke Balakot par air strike ko jyada na uchhala jaye, unka votebank naraaz ho jayega. Aap bataiye, Congress aur JD(S) ka votebank Bagalkot mein hai ya phir Balakot mein? (The Chief Minister here said clearly that the air strike in Pakistan’s Balakot should not be highlighted, his vote bank would be affected. You tell me, is the vote bank of Congress and JD(S) in Bagalkot or in Balakot?) Modi also claimed that despite the Congress claiming that it provided evidence to Pakistan of involvement of its citizens in the 2008 Mumbai attack, Pakistan continued to taunt India and shed tears only after the air strike following the Pulwama attack).”

Explaining his statement ‘Modi puts makeup and wax’, the chief minister said, “Why I said so was because all BJP people are saying that please see the face of Narendra Modi, vote for us.”

He also answered why he broke down during an event in Bengaluru: “Why I wept in the beginning? Because I am a very emotional man, a sensitive man. I always look at the mood of the people. When I formed the govt, they had not accepted this system, for that, I was a little upset. Due to that reason, I wept in the beginning.”

He further said, “But now people are actually getting confident Kumaraswamy has done good thing by joining hands with Congress to form this govt. He is looking forward to the development of Karnataka state. That is the feeling of people now.”