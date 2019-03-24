Deve Gowda to contest from Tumkur, to file papers Monday

Former prime minister and JD(S) president H D Deve Gowda will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Tumkur constituency in south Karnataka, sacrificing the traditional party strongholds of Hassan and Mandya for the entry of two of his grandsons into the electoral fray.

Advertising

“Former PM and JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda will contest from the Tumkur parliamentary constituency as the JD(S) and Congress combined candidate. He will file his nomination on March 25 accompanied by JD(S) and Congress leaders,” the party said in an announcement Saturday.

Former Congress MLAs like K N Rajanna and S R Srinivas are expected to raise voices of dissent against the entry of Gowda in the constituency.

Gowda had been dallying between Tumkur and Bangalore North, but chose the former after the BJP announced the candidature of G S Basavaraj — a pick of BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa — from Tumkur.

In the seat-sharing deal with Congress, JD(S) will contest on eight of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The Tumkur seat was the only one given to the JD(S) by the Congress from its kitty of 10 Lok Sabha seats.

The Tumkur seat was given to the JDS since local Congress leaders were more amenable to accommodating the former PM than leaders in the Mysore region, like former chief minister Siddaramaiah.

The JD(S) won three of the eight Assembly segments in Tumkur in the 2018 state elections, while the BJP won four and the Congress got one seat.

With Deve Gowda’s candidature from Tumkur being finalised, the JD(S) named candidates for four of its eight seats — the former PM’s grandsons Prajwal Revanna and Nikhil Kumaraswamy have filed nominations from the Hassan and Mandya seats respectively, and former Congress CM S Bangarappa’s son Madhu Bangarappa has been picked to contest the Shimoga seat against Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Raghavendr.