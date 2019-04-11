Deve Gowda targets Narendra Modi: Not right for any PM to speak like this

NARENDRA MODI cannot easily become the Prime Minister again since the situation in the states are not in his favour, former prime minister and JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda said here on Wednesday in the course of his own campaign as the JD(S)-Congress coalition candidate for the Tumkur Lok Sabha seat.

The JD(S) leader, who was joined for the first time in his campaign in Tumkur by former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, said that Modi had not spoken like a person befitting the position of the Prime Minister in two election rallies in Karnataka on Tuesday.

“Modi cannot become the Prime Minister again very easily. I know the situation across the states in the country and the condition of Modi and that is why I am saying this. He cannot tolerate the coalition in Karnataka so he talks in a very bad manner,” he said.

“I have seen the clips of Modi’s speech yesterday at a public meeting. He probably did not speak in a manner that is becoming of a Prime Minister,” he said with reference to speeches made by the Prime Minister invoking the Balakot strikes to portray a strong government and also saying that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi had avoided contesting from Karnataka out of fear of being double crossed by Gowda.

“He speaks like he is convincing children who keep chanting ‘Modi, Modi’. It is not right or worthy for any PM to speak like this. He should respect the position of the PM,” he said.

“If systems in the country have been destroyed then it is Modi who is responsible. The institutions of democracy in the country have been completely destroyed.”

Siddaramaiah also questioned the speeches delivered by Modi on the campaign trail in Karnataka.

“Modi came to Karnataka yesterday and made two speeches. Did he speak about the poor, about unemployment, about the problems of farmers, about women, about the welfare of backward communities. He should be ashamed that he has travelled as the PM of the country and has shown disrespect to the position. In Mysore we call these type of speeches which have no substance ‘Subbaraya lake speeches’,” Siddaramaiah said.