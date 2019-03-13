No success in Delhi, yet Kejriwal pitches to Rahul: Consider alliance in Haryana

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday made another attempt to form an alliance with the Congress, this time in Haryana. He said the two parties along with Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) can win all 10 seats in the state if they come together. The state goes to polls in one phase on May 12.

“The duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is dangerous for this country. Today the country is divided sharply along those who are Modi bhakts and those who want to defeat him. Those who want to defeat him are more in numbers but are divided. Hence, they need to come together as Modi and Shah register victories taking advantage of the lack of unity.

“I have a proposal for Rahul Gandhi. If the AAP, JJP and the Congress come together in Haryana, then it will be possible to defeat the BJP in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. This will go a long way in defeating Modi-Shah at the national level. When it comes to Delhi, the AAP is winning without the Congress. Delhiites need not worry,” Kejriwal said.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) was formed in December by MP Dushyant Chautala after a split from Haryana’s main opposition party the INLD. Dushyant is the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

The BJP is in power in Haryana after it won seven seats in the 2014 parliamentary elections. The INLD won two seats and the Congress bagged one seat.

The Congress recently ruled out an alliance with AAP in Delhi after the two parties failed to reach a consensus over seat-sharing. The BJP had won all seven seats in 2014, while AAP came second in all.

Sources told The Indian Express that the Congress wanted a ‘3-3-1 formula’ — where three seats each go to Congress and AAP and one independent candidate is fielded. The AAP, meanwhile, wanted to contest five seats and leave two to the Congress (a 5-2 formula).

Further, the two parties had been unable to come to a decision on an ideal candidate from west Delhi.