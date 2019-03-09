Desist from using photographs of defence personnel in poll campaign: EC to pol parties

With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the Election Commission of India (ECI) Saturday directed political parties to desist from using photographs of defence personnel in campaigns or advertisements.

The directive was issued after the Ministry of Defence filed a complaint with the ECI expressing, “Some political parties are using the photographs of defence personnel in advertising as part of their political campaign.”

Maintaining that the armed forces are “apolitical”, the poll watchdog said, “the Armed Forces of a nation are the guardians of the frontiers, security and political system. They are apolitical and neutral stakeholders in a modern democracy. It is, therefore, necessary that political parties exercise great caution while making any reference to armed forces in political campaigns.”

JUST IN: EC asks political parties to advise their leaders to desist from using photographs of defence personnel in their poll campaign @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/JuLEss36YG — Ritika Chopra (@KhurafatiChopra) March 9, 2019

The Commission also directed political parties to not uses images of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) or any other defence personnel including photographs of functions of defence forces in propaganda, advertisement or campaigning.

The directive comes at a time when several political parties including the ruling BJP has been continuously referencing the armed forces and the recently conducted air strikes by the Indian Air Force in Balakot of Pakistan.