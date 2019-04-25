Desecration cases: Badals managed to delay probe, but will eventually pay, says Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday attacked the Badals and accused them of getting an SIT officer shifted out in the Bargari desecration case.

Taking the Badals head-on over the Bargari and Kotakpura police firing incidents, the Punjab Chief Minister said that they would not be able to evade the probe by using their influence with the ruling BJP at the Centre. DIG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was shifted by the Election Commission from the SIT probing the case.

“The EC belongs to the BJP and they got the officer removed, despite the fact that even courts do not interfere in ongoing investigations,” the CM said, declaring that the same officers would probe the case and take it to its logical conclusion once the elections are over.

Amarinder was addressing a public gathering in Faridkot, in support of Congress candidate Mohd Sadiq, who filed his nomination papers Wednesday.

“They (the Badals) have simply managed to delay the probe for some time, but they will eventually have to pay,” said the Chief Minister, vowing to ensure that nobody found guilty of the crime escapes punishment.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal for claiming ignorance about the Bargari and Kotakpura firing, Captain Amarinder termed it a complete lie, pointing out that “no officer could have opened fire without orders from the top”.

“They knew everything but chose to keep quiet,” said the Chief Minister, observing that the Badals failed to take any action when the Guru Granth Sahib was being desecrated. “Why did you not do anything then, Sukhbir? You were the Home Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, and your own father was the Chief Minister of the state,” said Amarinder.