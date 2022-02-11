Dera chief’s furlough from Haryana jail heats up politics in poll-bound Punjab

The Haryana administration’s February 7 move to release Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim from a Rohtak jail on a three-week furlough has heated up politics in election-bound Punjab.

The development has triggered discussions in Punjab’s political circles over its ramifications in the 20 February state Assembly polls, even though Haryana’s BJP Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the furlough for Ram Rahim, serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples and life term for murdering a journalist, was “a convict’s legal right” and had nothing to do with the polls.

The Dera Sacha Sauda sect, headquartered at Haryana’s Sirsa, claims to have over 40 lakh followers, mostly Dalits, across Punjab, especially in the Malwa region, which accounts for 69 of the state’s 117 Assembly constituencies.

The Dera has a 45-member political panel. On the question of supporting any party or candidates in the polls, a senior panel member Ram Singh, said, “There has been no discussion on this issue till now…If we will decide anything, it will happen involving our sangat (followers) and political committee. Babaji (Ram Rahim) has nothing to do with this, he never directs anyone on this,” he said, adding that “we may take a decision as per followers’ feedback or we may not even discuss it at all and put it entirely on voters.”

SAD president Sukhbir Badal has attacked the BJP, linking the Dera chief’s release with its alleged bid to extract mileage in the polls. Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, however, flayed Sukhbir, saying that Ram Rahim was “pardoned” during the previous Akali Dal regime. The ruling Congress seems to be cautious not to be critical of the Dera chief’s furlough for fear of losing his followers’ votes.

Although the Dera has never overtly extended its support to any party in any elections, it was said to have given its indirect support to the Congress in 2002 and 2007 Punjab polls. In 2012, it had reportedly backed candidates constituency-wise rather than a party. In 2017, it had backed the SAD-BJP.

“Politicians from all parties make a beeline at Dera at Sirsa or Bathinda or other locations on important days or even on a regular basis…its followers’ political influence is there, otherwise why would politicians go there to seek blessings,” said Jatinder Bansal, a Budhlada-based Ahrtiya (farm commission agent).

BJP leader Surjit Kumar Jayani, who was a minister in the SAD-BJP government and is now contesting from Fazilka, has openly said he is a follower of the Dera, which has “transformed lives of many” in his constituency.