Dera Bassi (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dera Bassi (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dera Bassi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SAD candidate Narinder Kumar Sharma. The Dera Bassi seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Dera Bassi ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dera bassi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Avtar Singh IND 1 10th Pass 51 Rs 2,00,20,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Baljinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 45 Rs 33,78,102 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Davinder Singh IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 3,22,21,084 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepinder Singh Dhillon INC 0 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 20,61,08,325 ~ 20 Crore+ / Rs 3,68,509 ~ 3 Lacs+ Kuljit Singh Randhawa AAP 1 Graduate 60 Rs 7,39,43,109 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 41,04,673 ~ 41 Lacs+ Kulwinder Singh Aam Aadmi Parivartan Party 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 2,53,02,595 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ N. K. Sharma SAD 4 Graduate 51 Rs 23,71,25,284 ~ 23 Crore+ / Rs 9,89,55,264 ~ 9 Crore+ Paramvir Singh IND 1 12th Pass 32 Rs 6,09,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 27,99,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Sanjiv Khanna BJP 2 12th Pass 56 Rs 36,49,97,018 ~ 36 Crore+ / Rs 8,44,47,022 ~ 8 Crore+ Sarbjit Singh Rocky Republican Party of India (A) 4 10th Pass 30 Rs 57,847 ~ 57 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Jain IND 0 12th Pass 49 Rs 65,00,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 45,00,000 ~ 45 Lacs+ Shiv Kumar Manwani IND 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 34,05,500 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yog Raj Sahota Right to Recall Party 0 12th Pass 65 Rs 93,15,000 ~ 93 Lacs+ / Rs 43,00,000 ~ 43 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Dera Bassi candidate of from Narinder Kumar Sharma Punjab. Dera Bassi Election Result 2017

dera bassi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Narinder Kumar Sharma SAD 1 Graduate 47 Rs 11,24,12,304 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 6,19,78,379 ~ 6 Crore+ Amrik Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 49,36,068 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepinder Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 12,02,41,022 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 60,733 ~ 60 Thou+ Dharminder Kumar SHS 1 10th Pass 49 Rs 5,30,464 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Gurmeet Singh BSP 0 Literate 58 Rs 7,45,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Maan Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 1,79,75,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,40,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Manju Kaushal Samaj Adhikar Kalyan Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 32,48,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 1,40,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sarabjit Kaur AAP 0 Graduate 72 Rs 11,24,14,569 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 11,57,546 ~ 11 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar Sharma IND 0 Post Graduate 59 Rs 62,33,840 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 10,16,507 ~ 10 Lacs+

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dera Bassi candidate of from Narender Kumar Sharma Punjab. Dera Bassi Election Result 2012

dera bassi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Narender Kumar Sharma SAD 0 Graduate 42 Rs 5,80,16,215 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,25,91,291 ~ 2 Crore+ Bhagwant Singh Baltana PPOP 0 Graduate 65 Rs 3,37,20,655 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepinder Singh Dhillon IND 1 Graduate Professional 49 Rs 6,07,17,286 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 13,00,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ Gurjit Singh IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 1,12,500 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jasjit Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 7,28,25,653 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,48,462 ~ 2 Lacs+ Jaswant Singh IND 0 10th Pass 67 Rs 2,42,61,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 70,00,000 ~ 70 Lacs+ Maan Singh IND 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Manpreet Kaur Dolly IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 10,56,24,208 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 29,94,844 ~ 29 Lacs+ Satish Sharma BSP 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 1,58,43,617 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 44,580 ~ 44 Thou+

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

Dera Bassi Constituency is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in Punjab state. Get all the latest updates and news from Dera Bassi Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Dera Bassi Assembly is also given here.