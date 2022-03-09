Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Punjab has 117 Assembly seats. The Punjab Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Dera Baba Nanak Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by INC candidate Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The Dera Baba Nanak seat is one of the 117 assembly constituencies in the Punjab

Dera Baba Nanak ( Punjab ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

dera baba nanak Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Dominic Mattu IND 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 14,42,700 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdeep Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 4,03,55,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 80,54,847 ~ 80 Lacs+ Gurdeep Singh IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 20,50,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagjit Singh IND 1 12th Pass 66 Rs 4,48,29,000 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manpreet Singh IND 1 Post Graduate 36 Rs 42,00,000 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravikaran Singh Kahlon SAD 2 Graduate 49 Rs 4,60,21,820 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Satnam Singh IND 0 10th Pass 64 Rs 11,083 ~ 11 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjinder Singh IND 0 Graduate 55 Rs 35,50,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa INC 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 5,11,87,545 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 15,93,063 ~ 15 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Dera Baba Nanak candidate of from Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa Punjab. Dera Baba Nanak Election Result 2017

dera baba nanak Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa INC 0 Graduate 58 Rs 3,58,19,784 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 65,22,192 ~ 65 Lacs+ Baljit Singh AITC 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 5,80,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepinder Singh Aapna Punjab Party 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 74,38,494 ~ 74 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dominic Mattu IND 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 4,44,600 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dorthi IND 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 37,77,000 ~ 37 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurpartap Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 4,18,25,198 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 1,80,27,879 ~ 1 Crore+ Jasbir Singh BSP 0 5th Pass 35 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sucha Singh SAD 1 10th Pass 64 Rs 2,87,58,266 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sukhwinder Singh IND 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 4,00,566 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surjit Singh Hindustan Utthan Party 1 8th Pass 45 Rs 5,30,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress set up a historic victory in the elections in Punjab in 2017 Assembly elections and came to power in the state after ten years. Captain Amarinder Singh, who has now quit the Congress and floated a separate party, became the chief minister of the state.

The Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly after projecting then state unit president Amarinder Singh as its chief ministerial nominee. The party was one short of 78 – a figure required for two-thirds majority in the assembly. The party’s best ever performance was in 1992 when it won 87 seats in the elections which were boycotted by the main Akali Dal in the wake of threats from radical Khalistani elements.

The Akali-BJP tally was restricted to 18 seats. The Congress had won 77 seats and was followed by new entrant AAP with 20 seats, SAD with 15, BJP with 3 and Lok Insaaf Party, a pre-poll ally of AAP, with 2 seats.

The Punjab Assembly was represented by just six women members in the last elections against 14 in the outgoing assembly, the highest-ever in the state’s electoral history. Among the 351 candidates fielded by the parties, 27 were women. Congress had fielded 11 women followed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 9, while the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP fielded five and two respectively. Out of them, only three from AAP and Congress have emerged victorious.

Assembly election 2012 won by Dera Baba Nanak candidate of from Sukhjinder Singh Punjab. Dera Baba Nanak Election Result 2012

dera baba nanak Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Sukhjinder Singh INC 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 2,56,47,327 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 8,61,948 ~ 8 Lacs+ Dominic Mattu IND 0 Post Graduate 28 Rs 3,12,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prem Masih BSP 0 Illiterate 38 Rs 1,000 ~ 1 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sucha Singh Langah SAD 1 10th Pass 59 Rs 3,43,10,381 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Surjit Singh SHS 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 70,000 ~ 70 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

In 2012, while the SAD-BJP alliance formed the government in Punjab with 68 seats, Congress had won 46 seats.

