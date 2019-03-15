Deputy Election Commissioner to visit Tripura on March 17 to review poll preparedness

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain will visit Tripura on March 17 to review poll preparations for the Lok Sabha election in the state’s two Parliamentary seats, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti said today.

“The Deputy CEO would visit Tripura to oversee general poll preparedness. He would meet officials from the state election department, police and delegates from different political parties during his stay”, the CEO informed.

Taranikanti also said that adequate central security forces would be deployed for smooth, free and fair elections ahead of the polls.

“We shall not divulge our requirement of central security forces right away. But we shall get adequate forces to meet all requirements”, the official said.

In the first phase, a contingent of central security forces is scheduled to arrive in Tripura today.

Tripura has two Lok Sabha seats with 25,98,290 voters scheduled to exercise their voting franchise on April 11 and April 18 at West Tripura and East Tripura Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. Parliament elections would be held in the state in two phases this year.