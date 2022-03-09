Deoprayag (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Deoprayag (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Deoprayag Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Vinod Kandari. The Deoprayag seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

deoprayag Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vinod Kandari BJP 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 52,91,245 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Indian Business Party 0 Doctorate 49 Rs 84,25,000 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Deena Devi IND 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 14,73,823 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Diwakar Bhatt IND 0 10th Pass 70 Rs 78,28,540 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ganesh Chandra Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (Democratic) 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 3,65,959 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Gori Sankar Sharma BSP 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 5,550 ~ 5 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Jamuna Prasad Raiwani Sarv Vikas Party 0 Doctorate 55 Rs 1,23,14,292 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mantri Prasad INC 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 58,85,149 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghonandan Prasad Pandey SHS 0 10th Pass 76 Rs 2,70,700 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju Maurya UKD 0 Graduate 31 Rs 1,51,38,974 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 20,55,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ Sameer Raturi Prajamandal Party 4 Post Graduate 35 Rs 31,38,826 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 15,80,766 ~ 15 Lacs+ Shoorbeer Singh Sajwaan IND 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 3,04,21,075 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Sita Ram Ranakoti Sainik Samaj Party 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 5,91,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sundar Singh IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 12,60,475 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

deoprayag Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bilashwar Jhaldiyal RLD 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 9,62,500 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Diwakar Bhatt BJP 0 10th Pass 65 Rs 77,88,537 ~ 77 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Jabar Singh Urf Krantikari Pawel UtRM 0 Graduate 47 Rs 27,21,429 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jai Krishan (pummy) Jansewak BSP 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 11,29,300 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 11,16,300 ~ 11 Lacs+ Jai Prakash Upadhyay UKDP 1 Graduate 37 Rs 78,52,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Mahipal Singh Butola IND 0 Post Graduate 42 Rs 18,35,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mukesh Chamoli NCP 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 2,22,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Puran Singh Bhandari IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 5,72,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghunandan Pandey SHS 1 10th Pass 70 Rs 4,09,657 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 45 ~ Shoorveer Singh Sajwan INC 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 4,36,24,860 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ved Prakash IND 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 1,96,712 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

