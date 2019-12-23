Deoghar (Jharkhand) Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Deoghar Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Deoghar Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Deoghar (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

deoghar Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bajrangi Mahtha LJP 11 12th Pass 34 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Basant Kumar Anand Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 46 0 / 0 Chandrashekhar Rajak BSP 0 10th Pass 33 Sixty-Two Lakh+ / Two Lakh+ Gonda Lal Das IND 1 10th Pass 48 Ten Lakh+ / 0 Govind Das JD(U) 0 Graduate Professional 48 One Crore+ / Thirty Lakh+ Mahesh Kumar Suman Bhartiya Dalit Party 1 Post Graduate 56 Four Lakh+ / 0 Nakul Das AIFB 0 8th Pass 59 Twenty-Seven Lakh+ / 0 Narayan Das BJP 1 12th Pass 53 Ninety-Nine Lakh+ / Seven Lakh+ Nirmala Bharti JVM(P) 4 Post Graduate 38 Seventy-One Lakh+ / 0 Santosh Paswan AJSU Party 12 Graduate 46 Three Crore+ / Forty Lakh+ Shambhu Turi CPI(ML)(L) 0 12th Pass 27 Five Lakh+ / 0 Suresh Paswan RJD 4 8th Pass 54 Seven Crore+ / Sixteen Lakh+ View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.

