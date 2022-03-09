Deoband (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Deoband (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Deoband Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Brijesh. The Deoband seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Deoband ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

deoband Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brijesh BJP 1 Graduate 57 Rs 1,22,85,445 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,85,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Choudhary Rajendra Singh BSP 0 Graduate 62 Rs 7,07,67,903 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 47,66,666 ~ 47 Lacs+ Jaheer Jansatta Party 2 Illiterate 50 Rs 43,20,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Kartikey Rana SP 6 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 12,77,77,066 ~ 12 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Naushad Sanyukt Vikas Party 0 Literate 35 Rs 3,49,100 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Praveen Kumar Dhiman AAP 0 Others 43 Rs 1,82,58,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahat Khalil INC 1 Post Graduate 58 Rs 3,02,78,811 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 9,50,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Umair Madani All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 12th Pass 26 Rs 3,05,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijendra IND 0 Literate 60 Rs 1,38,46,507 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ Yogesh Pratap Singh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 7,07,36,000 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 38,00,000 ~ 38 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Deoband candidate of from Brijesh Uttar Pradesh. Deoband Election Result 2017

deoband Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Brijesh BJP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,07,04,601 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 34,64,892 ~ 34 Lacs+ Bhupeshwar Tyagi RLD 0 Graduate 62 Rs 1,10,52,100 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Dharmavir Bahujan Mukti Party 0 12th Pass 62 Rs 65,20,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Majid Ali BSP 0 Literate 50 Rs 31,31,41,134 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 10,01,39,451 ~ 10 Crore+ Mavia Ali SP 2 12th Pass 46 Rs 43,74,452 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umar Nawaz IND 0 Graduate 40 Rs 15,06,296 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Zahir Fatma IND 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 43,74,452 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 1,700 ~ 1 Thou+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Deoband candidate of from Rajendra Singh Rana Uttar Pradesh. Deoband Election Result 2012

deoband Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajendra Singh Rana SP 3 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 4,45,52,413 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 36,16,701 ~ 36 Lacs+ Aneesh LJP 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 15,57,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ Anil Kuamr Tanwar INC 0 Graduate Professional 57 Rs 7,92,02,310 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 3,16,464 ~ 3 Lacs+ Anwar Ali RPI(A) 3 8th Pass 52 Rs 10,50,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish RMD 1 8th Pass 43 Rs 99,10,000 ~ 99 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Janak Singh PECP 0 Graduate 39 Rs 2,26,61,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Madan RJSWP 0 Literate 57 Rs 68,50,000 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar BSP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 3,35,35,667 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 37,46,912 ~ 37 Lacs+ Mohd Kaleem RLNP 0 8th Pass 30 Rs 11,33,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Masud IND 0 12th Pass 28 Rs 44,62,500 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh VAJP 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 5,22,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munfait Rana IND 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 96,21,500 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Om Kumar MD 0 Literate 50 Rs 68,83,431 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajpal Singh BJP 0 Others 56 Rs 2,74,40,743 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ranbeer Singh IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 4,53,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rao Kilan RLM 1 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 96,64,206 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 3,15,790 ~ 3 Lacs+ Subhash IND 1 5th Pass 44 Rs 8,75,247 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Susheel Kumar JKP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 53,96,488 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sushma Devi IND 2 Post Graduate 46 Rs 3,11,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

