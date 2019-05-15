Toggle Menu
Denied urgent hearing at SC, CPI(M) moves HC for fresh LS polls on West Tripura seat

CPI (M) candidate for West Tripura constituency Shankar Prasad Dutta said several notifications issued by the Election Commission in the follow up of polling at West Tripura seat on April 11 proved the polls were not fair.

mumbai, pragya singh thakur, hemant karkare, cpi (m), lok sabha elections, election commission, mumbai terror attack, maharashtra, mumbai news, indian express news
The communist party said right after first phase polling on April 11, nearly 464 out of 1,679 polling booths in the seat were rigged.

After they were denied an urgent hearing at the Supreme Court, Tripura opposition CPI (M) Wednesday filed a petition with the state High Court seeking fresh Lok Sabha election in West Tripura constituency.

“We have previously stated on several occasions that polling in West Tripura Constituency was not fair. We have filed a petition with the Tripura High Court today for fresh election in the seat as polls were vitiated,” Dutta said.

Earlier this month, the communist party filed a petition with the Supreme Court on the similar issue and mentioned Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

However, the Chief Justice turned down urgent hearing on the petition and said it could come in regular course, Tripura Left Front convener Bijan Dhar said.

On the issue, Shankar Prasad Dutta today said the petition with Tripura High Court was filed as per instruction of the apex court which took up the issue for hearing on Tuesday.

83 per cent voter turnout was recorded during polling at West Tripura Lok Sabha Constituency on April 11. Opposition CPI (M) and Congress alleged largescale booth rigging and violence shortly after polling and demanded fresh elections.

The ECI had later ordered repolls in 168 out of 1,679 polling stations in the seat on April 12. The repolls concluded with 73.53 percent turnout on the day.

