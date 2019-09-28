Denied Congress ticket in Punjab’s Jalalabad, rebel leader to contest as Independent

Denied the Congress ticket from the Jalalabad Assembly segment in Punjab, Jagdeep Kamboj alias Goldy Kamboj Friday filed nomination papers as an Independent, throwing up a challenge for the party’s official candidate Raminder Awla.

“I have filed nomination papers as an Independent for contesting from Jalalabad. I asked the party high command to either change the ticket or face opposition from me. I will withdraw nomination papers only if Cong-ress withdraws ticket from Awla and gives it to me,” Kamboj said.

Kamboj on Friday took out a rally with his supporters before submitting his papers at the SDM office.

After Congress announced Awla as candidate for bypoll to Jalalabad seat on September 23, Kamboj resigned from party’s primary membership and also from the post of the national secretary of the Youth Congress.

Kamboj said he has worked for the people of the constituency and it is his right to fight the election from there.

Referring to Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Kamboj said he would not tolerate “gifting” his right to anyone by a senior Congress leader. Awla is considered close to Jakhar.

Kamboj said the party had given the ticket to an “outsider”. “Even one per cent people of this segment do not know him (Awla),” Kamboj said.