Demonetisation, GST wreaked havoc on marginalised workers: AIUWC

The steps taken by the BJP government such as demonetisation and implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had “wreaked havoc” on the most marginalised section of workers, the All India Unorganised Workers Congress (AIUWC) said on International Labour day on Wednesday.

“The condition of workers in the country is going from bad to worse, be it inadequate wages, absence of workplace safety, lack of employment opportunities, non-compliance of labour laws and continued assault on labour laws by the Modi government,” AIUWC chairman Arbind Singh was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Congress.

“Acche din aanewale hain only led to anti-workers policies,” Singh said.

The AIUWC, a wing of the Congress party, celebrated World Labour Day across the country with the theme — “Mazdoor ka hath – Congress ke sath”.

“The jolts caused by the anti-worker policies of demonetisation and GST have wreaked havoc on the most marginalised section of workers,” Singh said. According to him, the Congress’s manifesto for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls is a “pro-labour” document that covers issues like farming, taxes, women empowerment, education and employment.

“This is to ensure that something on a large scale will be done for the masses in general,” Singh said.

He added that the Congress would ensure that the notified minimum wages were paid to the workers in the unorganised sector.