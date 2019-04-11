Demand for postal ballot among Mumbai Police surges by 20 times

THE MUMBAI police has so far received 10,000 applications for casting postal ballots from policemen across the city — nearly 20 times more than during the 2014 elections. A considerable chunk of the nearly 50,000-strong force will be busy with bandobast duty on voting day.

Although the option of casting votes through postal ballots was available in the past as well, it was not met with much enthusiasm. Less than 500 applications were received during the last Lok Sabha election. This time, however, the required forms have been distributed across police stations to ensure all officers cast their vote.

Mumbai police spokesperson DCP Manjunath Singe said, “There is much enthusiasm amongst police to vote and we have already received 10,000 applications for casting postal ballot. Policemen who are within their constituency can directly turn up at the polling station and cast their vote.”

He added that this was keeping in mind the Election Commission’s initiative to ensure “no voter is left behind”.

“It is a good sign that 10,000 applications have already been received. This should be the highest number of postal ballot requests in the police cadre across the state in any district or commissionerate,” said a senior officer of Mumbai Police.

Explaining how the process will work, the officer said that after filling the forms, those who have opted for postal ballot are informed about the dates when they can come to the collector’s office and cast their vote. “The officer casts his/her vote on the ballot paper, which is then sealed, verified by the one casting the vote and sent via post to the constituency concerned,” said the officer.

Apart from the police, postal ballot is usually an option for those involved in election duty, which includes the armed forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel who are away from their home constituency.