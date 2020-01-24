AAP, Congress have made Shaheen Bagh mini Pakistan: Kapil Mishra

When contacted, Mishra said: “I stand by my tweets. AAP is free to move Supreme Court or the EC. The majority of the country will always stand up against such appeasement. The ball is in the court of the people. They will decide.” When contacted, Mishra said: “I stand by my tweets. AAP is free to move Supreme Court or the EC. The majority of the country will always stand up against such appeasement. The ball is in the court of the people. They will decide.”

The AAP and Congress have created a “mini Pakistan” at Shaheen Bagh, BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra tweeted Thursday, adding that the February 8 polls will be a contest between “India and Pakistan”.

AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta said the party will move the EC against Mishra’s tweets. “Pakistan has made its entry in Shaheen Bagh. Many mini Pakistans are being formed in Delhi. Indian law is not not being followed in Shaheen Bagh, Chandbagh, Indralok. Pakistani rioters have taken over Delhi’s roads,” Mishra tweeted.

Mishra, who held a Cabinet post in the AAP government before a fallout, sought to justify his tweet in another post: “You may choose to keep mum on those torching buses in the garb of the tricolour and the Constitution, forcibly blocking roads, pelting the police with stones, hurling petrol bombs at them, giving Rs 5 lakh cash to arsonists out of some compulsion, I won’t.”

When contacted, Mishra said: “I stand by my tweets. AAP is free to move Supreme Court or the EC. The majority of the country will always stand up against such appeasement. The ball is in the court of the people. They will decide.”

The EC’s Model Code of Conduct states, “No party or candidate shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or cause tension between different castes and communities, religious or linguistic.”

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “Who is Kapil Mishra? Is he with the BCCI?”

Other BJP leaders too criticised the Shaheen Bagh protests. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has given a statement that he stands with Shaheen Bagh. I want to say anarchists stand with anarchists… at Shaheen Bagh, grand confusion is being spread (about CAA).”

