Delhi: With stickers and flags, BJP launches door-to-door drive

Going door-to-door with stickers and flags, the Delhi BJP kicked off its ‘Mera Parivar Bhajpa Parivar’ campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Delhi BJP general secretary Ravinder Gupta said the campaign, which started last week, has received a good response so far. “Party leaders and cadres will visit houses in their areas. With the owner’s permission, they will paste stickers at the entrance and on the roof. This is our way of telling them that they are part of the BJP family, even if they are not actively involved in politics.” “So far, I have pasted over 100 stickers at houses in Karol Bagh and nearby areas,” he added.

A senior leader said more than 1 lakh stickers and flags have been prepared and are being distributed from the block-level. Party leaders have also been asked to post pictures online with the hashtag, #MeraParivarBhajpaParivar, officials said.

Delhi BJP women’s wing president Poonam Parashar Jha said the idea is to spend time in each house. “We have asked women volunteers to talk to family members of target homes about beneficiary schemes rolled out by the Centre, ask how the schemes have impacted them and tell them why they should choose our party,” Jha said.

“For instance, I did a ‘Mera Parivar Bhajpa Parivar’ campaign in Mayur Vihar Tuesday, during which we applied ‘kamal henna’ on the hands of the women. We informed them about toilets being constructed by the Centre, and how they are important for the pride of women,” she added.

At a later stage, the party is also planning to paste stickers — with PM Modi’s photo and a message ‘Abki Baar Fir Modi Sarkar’ — on the bikes and cars of BJP supporters.

“We are also planning to hold a bike rally on March 2. Apart from party cadres, we will ask those we have reached out to participate. Women volunteers will also join us,” said a senior leader.

Jha said she will lead around 3,000 women, who can ride two-wheelers, for the rally.