Delhi will be voting for statehood in upcoming elections, says Arvind Kejriwal

The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi will be a mandate for full statehood, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, while slamming the Centre for allegedly ‘exploiting’ the national capital.

“The polls are very crucial for the people of Delhi. So far people had been voting for electing the PM. But this time they will be voting for statehood. In that sense this election is very important,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

Alleging bias against Delhi, Kejriwal said, the Centre spends only Rs 325 crore on Delhi while Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh get Rs 26,000 crore and Rs 1.5 lakh crore, respectively.

“Ambedkar had drafted the Constitution and had envisaged equal value of vote. Been 70 years, people of Delhi are being exploited relentlessly. Delhi’s share of IT is only second to Mumbai,” he said.

Asking the BJP to come clean on the statehood issue, Kejriwal said: “Tiwari has said that he is not in favour of granting statehood. Modi had promised statehood. It amounts to cheating. They should come clean.”

On law and order, Kejriwal said, “Law and order, drugs, illicit liquor, thuggery, police doesn’t listen to people. Police comes directly under the HM and PM. Once we get statehood, we will ensure that women roam freely even at night.”

Replying to a question on an alliance with the Congress. Kejriwal expressed confidence that all the seven Aam Aadmi Party candidates would win.

“We can see statements from the Congress that they are not in favour of coalition. As per our internal surveys, it seems all our seven candidates are going to win. There are reasons: The work that we have been carrying out in unauthorized colonies. The BJP’s conduct during the Indo Pak tensions is backfiring. People are not happy,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of putting the party’s interest ahead of the nation and claimed this “has riled the Muslims”.