Delhi election voting: Congress candidate Alka Lamba, AAP worker get into an altercation

A constituency of around 1.13 lakh people, Chandni Chowk was won by the then Congress leader Sawhney four times in a row between 1998 and 2013. In 2015, he lost to Lamba, who fought on an AAP ticket. A constituency of around 1.13 lakh people, Chandni Chowk was won by the then Congress leader Sawhney four times in a row between 1998 and 2013. In 2015, he lost to Lamba, who fought on an AAP ticket.

Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk constituency Alka Lamba got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth as voting was underway Saturday. As Lamba began to address a crowd outside one of the polling booths in her constituency, an AAP worker allegedly raised questions that irked her following which the Congress leader attempted to slap him.

Lamba alleged that the man used “very foul” and objectional language against her.

FOLLOW DELHI ELECTIONS LIVE UPDATES

“As soon as I came out from polling booth I saw son of AAP candidate arguing with the police over getting admission inside polling booth. At that moment, an AAP worker Harmesh used abusive language against me. Thank the police who arrested him immediately,” Lamba was quoted as saying by ANI.

More than 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

With the AAP government’s free electricity and water schemes touching thousands of voters in the Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency, Congress candidate Lamba (44) and BJP’s Suman Gupta (63) have their task cut out. The AAP has fielded Parade Sawhney (69).

A constituency of around 1.13 lakh people, Chandni Chowk was won by the then Congress leader Sawhney four times in a row between 1998 and 2013. In 2015, he lost to Lamba, who fought on an AAP ticket. Lamba shifted to the Congress in October last year — and Sawhney left Congress to join AAP the same month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd