Delhi elections: Usual suspects as AAP, BJP, Cong announce star campaigners

“Delhi is a metropolis in the true sense so we have people from across India. Campaigners will hold small jan sabhas as well as door-to-door contact programmes,” said a BJP leader. “Delhi is a metropolis in the true sense so we have people from across India. Campaigners will hold small jan sabhas as well as door-to-door contact programmes,” said a BJP leader.

Political parties Wednesday declared a list of star campaigners for the Assembly polls to the Delhi Election Office.

BJP has sent a list of 40 campaigners, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir. A senior BJP leader said Shah is likely to hold a public meet in Matiala, Uttam Nagar and Nangloi Jat Thursday.

Congress, too, has released a list of 40 star campaigners, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and current and former chief ministers. On AAP’s list are 39 names including that of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Punjab MP Bhagwant Mann and music director Vishal Dadlani.

A recognised political party is allowed 40 star campaigners. Part of their expenditure, such as on travel, is not included in the candidate’s fixed expenditure of Rs 28 lakh (in Assembly polls).

BJP’s list has mostly union ministers, chief ministers and senior state leaders — such as Smriti Irani, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan, and new party president JP Nadda — who are expected to campaign in the city over the next 20 days.

However, Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary’s name doesn’t figure on the list. She had campaigned for rival candidate Gopal Kanda in the Haryana polls.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, former CMs Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Arjun Munda are also on the list as well as Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua. “Delhi is a metropolis in the true sense so we have people from across India. Campaigners will hold small jan sabhas as well as door-to-door contact programmes,” said a BJP leader.

In the Congress camp, former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha are among top campaigners. Sidhu and Sinha, earlier with BJP, have been roped in in a bid to woo Punjabi and Purvanchali voters.

Former PM Manmohan Singh as well as CMs of Congress-ruled states — Captain Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and V Narayanasamy (Puducherry) — also figure in the Congress’ list. MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been aggressively taking on AAP and had launched the party’s campaign in Delhi, will also canvass for candidates.

AAP’s list primarily has leaders from Delhi, with a few exceptions. Dadlani, who was behind the ‘Paanch Saal Kejriwal’ campaign song during 2015 polls and the ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ campaign song this year, is among the big draws for AAP. Comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann is also a draw in several pockets, said an AAP leader. In 2015, Kumar Vishwas was on the list and also considered a big draw. He has, since then, fallen out with the party leadership.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App