Delhi: Special drive in Chandni Chowk to enroll third gender voters

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh Thursday launched a special enrollment drive for third gender voters of Chandni Chowk constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The CEO’s office said it is also planning to provide pick up and drop facilities to third gender persons on voting day.

“Two NGOs, which are working with third gender persons, are also helping to track down these voters,” said Singh. He said the objective was to enroll maximum third gender voters by April 13, the last date of enrollment.

A special logo to spread awareness on the subject, which was released by Singh and Chandni Chowk Returning Officer Tanvi Garg, shows the third gender symbol along with the slogan — “har rang loktantra ka rang, har vyakti lok tantra ke sang”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Garg, who will carry out the drive, said the initiative was necessary as lower than 30 percent of third gender persons had enrolled as voters in her constituency. “ECI has already introduced the third gender column in their forms. We are trying to sensitise the others… But probably due to lack of awareness, they are not really coming forward. Out of roughly 250 third gender people in the entire parliamentary constituency, only 72 have enrolled,” she said.

Garg added that they will create a database of third genders. “We will use the database to arrange pick up and drop facility from some selected points on the day of the polling… The whole idea is to make them feel like we are looking out for them,” said Garg. A third gender person, Gazal, who was also present for the launch, appealed to others to enroll as voters.