Delhi polls: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress rallies even as internal trouble brews

Congress’s top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra will address rallies in the national capital from Monday. Sources said the party has planned three public events on February 3, 4 and 5. “We are waiting for the final confirmation. As per the campaign process, the leaders were supposed to address the rallies in the last week. As of now, one of them will be going to East Delhi constituency, the other two will be finalised as per their schedule,” said a senior Congress leader.

The BJP and AAP have already brought star campaigners like union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and music composer Vishal Dadlani, among others, to canvass in their respective areas.

On Wednesday, Congress brought actress Nagma to address an event in Arvinder Singh Lovely’s Gandhi Nagar constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress suspended former Delhi MP Mahabal Mishra for “anti-party activities”. “Mahabal Mishra, ex-MP, has been suspended from the Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities with regard to the ongoing Delhi assembly elections,” read the statement issued Friday by P C Chacko, Congress’s Delhi in-charge.

A prominent Purvanchali face in the party, Mishra had been campaigning for his son, Vinay Mishra, who is contesting on an AAP ticket from Dwarka, a Congress leader said. Mahabal Mishra did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment.

