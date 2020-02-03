Delhi polls: PM Modi to address two rallies in the capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Shahdara and Dwarka. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Shahdara and Dwarka. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in the capital on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of assembly polls on February 8. The first rally will be held in Shahdara and the second in Dwarka.

While senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda, have addressed several rallies in the city so far, this will be the first time that the PM will campaign in the city since polls were announced.

On the last Sunday before Delhi goes to polls, over 1 lakh BJP leaders participated in door-to-door campaigns across 70 constituencies.

Shah also visited homes in Delhi Cantonment constituency to canvass for the candidate Manish Singh.

According to EC rules, parties will be allowed to campaign till Thursday 5 pm, after which all campaign activities must be halted.

Over the past month, scores of BJP leaders and MPs have been campaigning in Delhi.

Besides, top Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar and Smriti Irani, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, senior party office bearers, and parliamentarians are holding small meetings across the city.

“We have planned to hold at least one meeting in each of the over 12,000 polling booths in Delhi before voting. Presently, over 2,000 such big and small meetings have been held,” said another party leader.

