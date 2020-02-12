Delhi polls: Once with Congress, minority seats now firmly behind AAP

Mustafabad was among the three constituencies that the BJP had won in 2015. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna) Mustafabad was among the three constituencies that the BJP had won in 2015. (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

The five minority-dominated constituencies of Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Mustafabad, Okhla and Seelampur, once considered Congress strongholds, have seen solid consolidation of votes behind AAP. Even in 2015, when the party did not win a single seat, Congress had managed to come second on two seats. However, this time, it finished third, with vote share in single digits, except in Seelampur.

At Matia Mahal, where 70.38% votes were polled, AAP’s Shoaib Iqbal, a five-time MLA, got the highest vote share of any candidate, garnering 75.96% votes (67,282). He beat BJP’s Ravinder Gupta, who secured 19.24% votes, by a margin of 50,241 votes. “This is a victory of Shaheen Bagh, and a defeat of BJP and NRC,” said Iqbal, as trends started suggesting his massive win.

However, Congress candidate Mirza Javed Ali got just 3.85% votes. This is significantly lesser than in 2015, when Iqbal, who had fought on a Congress ticket, secured the second position with 26.75% votes.

Mustafabad was among the three constituencies that the BJP had won in 2015. Then, there was a split in votes between AAP’s Mohd Yunus and Congress’s Hasan Ahmed, who had gathered 30.13% and 31.68% votes respectively. As a result, BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan was able to pull through with 35.33% of the vote share. Here too, Congress was able to secure the second place.

This time, however, Congress became a non-factor. Congress’s Ali Mehdi got just 2.89% votes. AAP’s Haji Yunus won by garnering 53.2% votes (98,850), beating Pradhan who got 78,146 votes (42.06%).

At Ballimaran, in 2015, five-time MLA and three time minister Haroon Yusuf from Congress had secured 13.8% votes, even though he finished third. This time, Yusuf got just 4.73% votes. AAP’s Imran Hussain, who won from the constituency in 2015 by garnering 59.71% of the total votes, was re-elected Tuesday. This time, Hussain improved his performance by getting 64.65% votes (65,644) beating BJP’s Lata (29.03%) by 36,172 votes.

At Okhla, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan had swept even in 2015, but the Congress had managed to secure a vote share in double digits when Asif Mohammad Khan finished third with 12.08% votes. But this time, Congress’ Parvez Hashmi has managed to garner just 2.59% votes. Khan won by garnering 66.03% votes, ahead of 29.65% polled by BJP’s Braham Singh.

Seelampur is the only constituency among these five where the Congress was able to retain a vote share in double digits. Five time MLA Chaudhary Mateen Ahmed, who contested from Congress, finished third with 20,247 votes (15.61%). In 2015 too, Ahmed had finished third but the party’s vote share was higher at 21.28%.

Here, AAP’s Abdul Rehman beat BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra by 36,992 votes. Rehman, who got 72,694 votes (56.05%), is a first -timer, while Mishra, who got 35,774 votes (27.58%), had contested unsuccessfully from the seat in the 2013. Rehman will replace incumbent AAP MLA Mohd Ishraque, who received 51.26% of the votes in 2015.

