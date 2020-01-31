Delhi polls internal matter of India, will not tolerate Pakistan’s interference: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that elections in Delhi are an internal matter of India and no interference by Pakistan, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, would be tolerated.

The chief minister was responding to a tweet by Pakistan’s Minister of Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain, in which he had said that people of India must defeat Modi madness. Kejriwal hit out at Hussain saying no matter how hard Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country.

“Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister of India. He is my prime minister too. The election of Delhi is an internal issue of India and we will not tolerate the interference of the biggest sponsors of terrorism. As much as Pakistan tries, it cannot attack the unity of this country,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd